After much delay, the EU Commission is set to propose a new inter-institutional ethics body (Photo: European Parliament)

Far-right opposed EU ethics body to fight corruption

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Far-right and conservative MEPs either opposed or abstained from a vote on setting up an independent ethics committee to weed out corruption across all EU institutions.

The vote held in Strasbourg on Thursday (16 February) comes in the wake of the on-going fallout of a Qatargate scandal that has shaken the European Parliament.

Although 388 MEPs supported the proposal for the anti-corruption committee, another 72 voted against it and 124 abstained.

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

