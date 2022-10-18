EU wants to redirect €40bn to help families, firms pay energy bills

EU institutions have proposed to re-channel €40bn from the bloc's budget to help households and small companies struggling with high energy bills.
The initiative, pushed for by the European Parliament's regional affairs committee, immediately won the EU Commission's support in ongoing talks on 'REpower EU' energy laws, which are currently being discussed with member states.
"We have to take action to help households and the most vulnerable in society, who are facing major difficu...
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
