euobserver
The support scheme would come from structural funds from the 2014-2020 EU budget which are currently available, said commissioner for cohesion and reforms Elisa Ferreira (left) (Photo: European Parliament)

EU wants to redirect €40bn to help families, firms pay energy bills

EU Political
Green Economy
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

EU institutions have proposed to re-channel €40bn from the bloc's budget to help households and small companies struggling with high energy bills.

The initiative, pushed for by the European Parliament's regional affairs committee, immediately won the EU Commission's support in ongoing talks on 'REpower EU' energy laws, which are currently being discussed with member states.

"We have to take action to help households and the most vulnerable in society, who are facing major difficu...

