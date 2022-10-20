The Netherlands really doesn't want new joint debt

Europe's 27 leaders will meet today in Brussels to discuss how to respond to the fallout of the Ukraine war.

New pandemic-type EU borrowing to help less wealthy countries deal with the energy crisis is also said to be part of these talks.

But both Germany and the Netherlands are vehemently opposed to such a tool. According to a senior EU diplomat, Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte will make it "very clear" that unspent money from the €750bn pandemic recovery fund should be spent fi...