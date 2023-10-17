Ad
Worldwide, there are 17.3 million people in forced labour in the private sector and 3.9 million in state-imposed forced labour, such as in Turkmenistan and the Uighur region of China (Photo: Unsplash)

MEPs agree EU ban on forced-labour goods, but Council stalls

by Paula Soler, Strasbourg,

A ban on products made with forced labour in the EU took another step towards reality on Monday (16 October) when MEPs in Strasbourg gave the green light to their position — although progress in the Council is still far behind.

MEPs voted 66 in favour, none against and 10 abstentions.

The product-focused legislation aims to provide a framework for...

Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.

