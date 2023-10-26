Iraq to Gaza via Ukraine — the moral bankruptcy of the West

The conflict between Israel and Hamas is being followed very closely around the world. I noticed this even in Japan where I stayed for a few days. The war made the front pages of all newspapers every day.

That in itself is not strange. That is the case with any new conflict. What did surprise me were the reactions of the Japanese I spoke to. They were especially hard on the West, especially the unconditional support of most Western countries for Israel.

To be clear, each of them...