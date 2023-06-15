Ad
More than 5,140,000 displaced Ukrainians have temporary protection or national protection schemes in Europe (Photo: Chris McGrath)

Ukrainian refugees in EU struggling to get decent jobs

by Paula Soler, Brussels,

Displaced Ukrainians still face significant barriers to labour and social integration in their host countries.

A new paper published by the EU Agency for Fundamental Rights (FRA) and Eurofound points to language problems, irregular job offers and childcare responsibilities as the main obstacles for them to seek and secure employment.

It also mentions physical and m...

