Zelensky calls for 'maximum sanctions' on Russia in Davos

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday (23 May) called on world leaders to impose "maximum sanctions" on Russia in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

His speech came at the start of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, where the world's business elite and political leaders meet for four days after a two-year pandemic break.

Zelensky urged Western countries to impose a full embargo on Russian oil and technology, ban all Russian banks from global financing sys...