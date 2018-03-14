EU seeks another €3bn Turkey migrant deal

The EU should pay €3 billion more to keep refugees in Turkey despite concerns about the Turkish regime, the European Commission has said.

It should also put "pressure" on African and Asian states to take back their unwanted nationals from the EU, it added.

The €3 billion is to be funded with €1 billion from the EU budget and the rest from member states, as in the previous €3 billion tranche, which ended in 2017.

It is to be spent on housing, educating, and giving medical ...