EU calls for new joint debt tool to compete with US clean-tech

EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said Europe must "beef up" investments in green energy and technology if it wants to compete with China and the US in the race to net zero.

"A global green tech race has started," she told MEPs in Strasbourg on Wednesday (14 December.) "This is what we want. Only when advanced economies compete for net zero will we reach our common goal. But this new competition also calls for a rethink on how we support our industries."

In a letter se...