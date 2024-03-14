Ad
Ukraine: Over 10,000 civilians have been killed since Russia’s full-scale invasion (Photo: Image Bank of War in Ukraine)

World in crisis: 300 million people now in need of aid

by Janez Lenarčič and Caroline Gennez, Brussels,

Our world is increasingly at war — and the most vulnerable are paying the price.

Last year, we witnessed the highest number of conflicts since the end of WWII. This worrying trend has soared in recent years, anchoring conflict as the main driver of humanitarian needs globally. In addition, these conflicts are becoming more protracted and complex.

The terrible consequences of this can be seen most vividly in Gaza, where already m...

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Janez Lenarčič is the EU commissioner for crisis management. Caroline Gennez is the Belgian minister for development cooperation and major cities, whose country currently holds the EU Council presidency.

