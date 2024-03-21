Ad
euobserver
Estonian prime minister Kaja Kallas has raised taxes to cover defence needs. 'I'm committing political suicide, but I don't have a choice,' she said (Photo: European Parliament)

Interview

Kallas: Russia's defeat crucial to avoid Third World War

EU & the World
EU Political
EU Elections
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The West must help Ukraine defeat Russia to avoid a wider conflict, Estonian prime minister Kaja Kallas has said, advocating more EU arms for Kyiv and heavier investment in Europe's defence industry.

"[If] Russia [were to] lose this war, then we don't have to worry about the Third World War," said Kallas on Wednesday (20 March) in Brussels, speaking to a group of media outlets, including EUobserver.

Ahead of the two-day European Council meeting, the liberal politician pointed out...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldEU PoliticalEU ElectionsInterview

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Related articles

Estonia expels more Russian diplomats in model for EU
Estonia's Kallas belittles Orbán for Putin handshake
Transport no longer a 'nuisance' policy, Kallas says
Estonia and Finland focus on Chinese ship in pipeline mystery
Estonian prime minister Kaja Kallas has raised taxes to cover defence needs. 'I'm committing political suicide, but I don't have a choice,' she said (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

EU & the WorldEU PoliticalEU ElectionsInterview

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections