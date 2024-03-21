Kallas: Russia's defeat crucial to avoid Third World War

The West must help Ukraine defeat Russia to avoid a wider conflict, Estonian prime minister Kaja Kallas has said, advocating more EU arms for Kyiv and heavier investment in Europe's defence industry.

"[If] Russia [were to] lose this war, then we don't have to worry about the Third World War," said Kallas on Wednesday (20 March) in Brussels, speaking to a group of media outlets, including EUobserver.

Ahead of the two-day European Council meeting, the liberal politician pointed out...