Kallas: Russia's defeat crucial to avoid Third World War

The West must help Ukraine defeat Russia to avoid a wider conflict, Estonian prime minister Kaja Kallas has said, advocating more EU arms for Kyiv and heavier investment in Europe's defence industry.
"[If] Russia [were to] lose this war, then we don't have to worry about the Third World War," said Kallas on Wednesday (20 March) in Brussels, speaking to a group of media outlets, including EUobserver.
Ahead of the two-day European Council meeting, the liberal politician pointed out...
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
