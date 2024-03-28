Ad
euobserver
The Bellingcat probe was later cited as credible in a report by the EU's anti-fraud agency Olaf in its wider investigation into Frontex abuses (Photo: European Union, 2019)

Interview

Lawyer suing Frontex takes aim at 'antagonistic' judges

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Judges at the European General Court are demanding absurd levels of evidence for asylum seekers wanting justice over alleged abuses, says a lawyer suing the EU's border agency Frontex.

"It shows you how antagonistic they are really to the very rare cases being brought by victims of human rights violation at the EU's external border," says Iftach Cohen, a lawyer at Front-lex, a Dutch-based civil society organisation.

Front-lex had in early 2022 taken the Warsaw-based agency to cour...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

