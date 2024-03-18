EU ministers keen to use Russian profits for Ukraine ammo

The EU is nearing a deal on using profits from frozen Russian assets to buy ammunition for Ukraine, while preparing the next round of anti-Russia sanctions.

"I hope today we'll have political unanimity ... to take windfall profits, not capital but revenues, to increase our capacity to finance Ukrainian defence," said EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell in Brussels on Monday (18 March).

"I hope today an agreement will finally be reached," he added, speaking ahead of a monthly f...