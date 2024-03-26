Ad
In 2015, Syrians could enter Turkey without a visa – although this changed within a matter of months after Ryyan Alshebl left his home country (Photo: Danny Callaghan)

Interview

Syrian mayor in Germany speaks out against AfD

by Danny Callaghan, Berlin,

Ryyan Alshebl left Syria in 2015 amid the ongoing war. Eight years later, he was elected mayor of the German town Ostelsheim — aged 29. His vision includes citizen engagement programmes, climate-neutrality and building a cohesive society.

Since Alshebl's election, public support for Germany's 'traffic-light' coalition government of the social democrats, Greens, and liberals, has steadily declined — while far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) is poised to win regional elections later t...

EU PoliticalEU ElectionsInterview

Author Bio

Danny Callaghan is a freelance journalist from Bristol, based in Berlin. He covers migration, climate and public health policy.

