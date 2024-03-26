Syrian mayor in Germany speaks out against AfD

Ryyan Alshebl left Syria in 2015 amid the ongoing war. Eight years later, he was elected mayor of the German town Ostelsheim — aged 29. His vision includes citizen engagement programmes, climate-neutrality and building a cohesive society.

Since Alshebl's election, public support for Germany's 'traffic-light' coalition government of the social democrats, Greens, and liberals, has steadily declined — while far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) is poised to win regional elections later t...