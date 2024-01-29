Ad
The 33-year old Swedish diplomat was on holiday in Iran while arrested (Photo: @free_JohnF)

EU urges Iran to free Swedish diplomat facing death sentence

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU diplomats have redoubled calls for Iran to free their Swedish colleague, after Iran's prosecutor demanded the death penalty for espionage.

"[Johan] Floderus is innocent. There are absolutely no grounds for keeping him in detention," an EU foreign service spokesman told EUobserver on Monday (29 January).

"The EU continues to call for Johan Floderus to be freed immediately. The high representative persistently raises the case at every occasion and contact with the Iranian autho...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

