EU urges Iran to free Swedish diplomat facing death sentence

EU diplomats have redoubled calls for Iran to free their Swedish colleague, after Iran's prosecutor demanded the death penalty for espionage.

"[Johan] Floderus is innocent. There are absolutely no grounds for keeping him in detention," an EU foreign service spokesman told EUobserver on Monday (29 January).

"The EU continues to call for Johan Floderus to be freed immediately. The high representative persistently raises the case at every occasion and contact with the Iranian autho...