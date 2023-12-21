EU should talk about cost of failed enlargement, experts say

The December's European Council was a mixed blessing. Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán surprisingly backed down from blocking the opening of accession negotiations, but the €50bn Ukraine Facility still hangs in the balance.
Nonetheless, with the start of accession talks, the EU and Ukraine can finally get down to the nuts and bolts of reform and integration.
Experts warn, however, that many challenges remain before th...
Piet Ruig is a Brussels-based journalist who previously worked for the Dutch public broadcaster VPRO.
