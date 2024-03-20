How Western machinery is helping Russia kill Ukrainians

Russia's missile production capacities have been supercharged thanks to Western machinery.
Leading machine producers in EU member states have funnelled millions of euros of specialist machines to Russia through parallel imports and intermediaries since the start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2014.
Military production in Russia is driven by specialist metallurgical machinery, which Russia is still largely unable to produce by itself due to technical deficiency.
The mo...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Dylan Carter is a Brussels-based freelance investigative journalist. He previously reported from Ukraine and helped to found one of Ukraine's largest English-language media, The Kyiv Independent.
Dylan Carter is a Brussels-based freelance investigative journalist. He previously reported from Ukraine and helped to found one of Ukraine's largest English-language media, The Kyiv Independent.