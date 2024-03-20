Ad
Serial numbers found in the wreckage link the engine of the rocket to the UEC-Saturn aerospace factory, placed under EU sanctions. Despite this, sensitive European technology can be observed throughout the company (Photo: 27th Pechersk Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine/Facebook)

How Western machinery is helping Russia kill Ukrainians

by Dylan Carter, Brussels,

Russia's missile production capacities have been supercharged thanks to Western machinery.

Leading machine producers in EU member states have funnelled millions of euros of specialist machines to Russia through parallel imports and intermediaries since the start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2014.

Military production in Russia is driven by specialist metallurgical machinery, which Russia is still largely unable to produce by itself due to technical deficiency.

The mo...

Author Bio

Dylan Carter is a Brussels-based freelance investigative journalist. He previously reported from Ukraine and helped to found one of Ukraine's largest English-language media, The Kyiv Independent.

