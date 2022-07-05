Turkey sends mixed signals on Sweden's entry into Nato

Turkey has let Sweden advance toward Nato despite an escalating dispute about extraditions and arms sales.

The Turkish ambassador to the alliance joined the other 29 member states in signing Sweden and Finland's "accession protocols" at Nato HQ in Brussels on Tuesday (6 July).

It was a happy scene — Nato filmed diplomats chatting and laughing; Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg warmly greeted Swedish foreign minister Ann Linde and Finnish foreign minister Pekka Haavisto, who...