Glyphosate: a step closer to reauthorisation in EU?

The long-running controversy over herbicide ingredient glyphosate was reignited this week when the EU chemicals agency (ECHA) said classifying it as carcinogenic was "not justified".

In their scientific opinion on Monday (30 May), the agency found that "the available scientific evidence did not meet the criteria to classify glyphosate for specific target organ toxicity, or as a carcinogenic, mutagenic or reprotoxic substance."

Glyphosate, previously sold commercially by Monsanto a...