Glyphosate, previously sold commercially by Monsanto as Roundup, is the most widely-used herbicide in the world (Photo: Global Justice Now)

Glyphosate: a step closer to reauthorisation in EU?

Green Economy
Health & Society
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The long-running controversy over herbicide ingredient glyphosate was reignited this week when the EU chemicals agency (ECHA) said classifying it as carcinogenic was "not justified".

In their scientific opinion on Monday (30 May), the agency found that "the available scientific evidence did not meet the criteria to classify glyphosate for specific target organ toxicity, or as a carcinogenic, mutagenic or reprotoxic substance."

Glyphosate, previously sold commercially by Monsanto a...

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Glyphosate, previously sold commercially by Monsanto as Roundup, is the most widely-used herbicide in the world (Photo: Global Justice Now)

