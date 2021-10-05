Ad
euobserver
A total of 11 member states have demonstrated reluctance towards the new EU forest strategy (Photo: EUobserver)

Exclusive

Sweden leads opposition to EU forest regime

Nordics
Green Economy
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The new 2030 Forest Strategy is triggering diplomatic clashes in the EU over who should be responsible for forest policy, as EU auditors voice concern on biodiversity loss.

Resistance against legally-binding EU proposals appears to be mounting in Sweden, Austria, and Germany, according to internal deliberations on the strategy seen by EUobserver.

The European Commission proposed a n...

NordicsGreen EconomyExclusive

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Related articles

EU to plant three billion trees by 2030 under new forestry plan
EU diplomats oppose common forest-monitoring rules
The EU Commission got its forest strategy wrong
EU mulling rules to stop import of 'deforestation' products
A total of 11 member states have demonstrated reluctance towards the new EU forest strategy (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

NordicsGreen EconomyExclusive

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections