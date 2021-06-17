Ad
euobserver
So far, the US company has supplied the EU with only 12 million of the 55 million doses expected to be delivered by the end of June (Photo: New York National Guard)

EU 'concerned' at Johnson & Johnson vaccine shortfall

Health & Society
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The European Union does not expect US pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson to meet its goal of delivering 55 million Covid-19 vaccines in the second quarter of 2021, after manufacturing issues arose, an EU commission spokesperson said on Wednesday (16 June).

The US Food and Drug Administration said last week that several batches produced at the Baltimore-based Emergent BioSolutions factory had been contaminated with materials for another vaccine manufactured at the same site, and must...

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

