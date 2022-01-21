Ad
euobserver
MEPs complained of the lack of an impact assessment or public consultation 'in the light of the controversial nature of the subject' (Photo: Bilfinger SE)

Lawyers threaten action over new EU gas and nuclear rules

Green Economy
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

Environmental lawyers are threatening to take legal action against the European Commission if gas is included in the new EU guidelines for sustainable energy investment.

The draft proposal, controversially released late on 31 December, would see certain investments in gas and nuclear included in the so-called EU taxonomy, under the category of "transitional economic activities".

But a legal analysis carried out by ClientEarth fou...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Related articles

Gas and nuclear: a lose-lose scenario for Eastern Europe
Critics attack Commission's New Year's Eve nuclear and gas plan
Hydrogen - the 'no-lose bet' for fossil-fuel industry?
EU gas and nuclear rules derided as 'biggest greenwash ever'
MEPs complained of the lack of an impact assessment or public consultation 'in the light of the controversial nature of the subject' (Photo: Bilfinger SE)

Tags

Green Economy

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections