Spain's socialists win presidency of lower chamber

Thursday (17 August) saw the start of a newly-elected parliament in Spain, with the MPs meeting for the first time in congress (the lower house) to decide who will preside over the chamber.
Although the official legislature has begun, everything is still up in the air, as the constitution of the Cortes is independent of the investiture negotiations.
The socialist group, led by acting prime minister Pedro Sánchez, following his surprise election success in a snap election earlier t...
Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.
