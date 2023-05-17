Russia on Eurovision: 'Bacchanalia for Western perverts'

Enjoyed watching the Eurovision finals last weekend?

That's because you're a "pervert" being brainwashed by Western propaganda, according to Russian state media coverage of the event.

It wasn't shown on Russian TV — for the second year running — because the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), which organises Eurovision, banned Russian participation last year in protest at its horrifying invasion of Ukraine.

Russia's Channel One and the Ostankino radio station have quit the...