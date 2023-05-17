Ad
The Eurovision 2023 finals were held in Liverpool, UK - at the behest of last year's winners, Ukraine (Photo: Michael Doherty)

Russia on Eurovision: 'Bacchanalia for Western perverts'

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,
Enjoyed watching the Eurovision finals last weekend?

That's because you're a "pervert" being brainwashed by Western propaganda, according to Russian state media coverage of the event.

It wasn't shown on Russian TV — for the second year running — because the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), which organises Eurovision, banned Russian participation last year in protest at its horrifying invasion of Ukraine.

Russia's Channel One and the Ostankino radio station have quit the...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

