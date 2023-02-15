Ad
euobserver
An EU training force in Mali, in January 2022 (Photo: eutmmali.eu)

EU vs Wagner paramilitaries: a view from the ground in Mali

EU & the World
Africa
Opinion
by Signe Marie Cold-Ravnkilde, Copenhagen/Bamako,

After 10 years of failed counter-terrorism efforts, Europe is losing influence to Russia in Mali. Europe has overlooked key voices in the West African Sahel region, and the current situation risks global security policy consequences.

The retired university professor looks at me with a mischievous look from his seat on the couch behind the glass table as he delivers his message: "Mali needs Russia to help us out of the crisis". He is co-founder of a group, which calls itself Patriots of ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldAfricaOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Signe Marie Cold-Ravnkilde is a senior researcher at the Danish Institute for International Studies, specialising in security, conflict and international interventions in Africa.

Related articles

Macron pledges troops in Niger after Mali exodus
EU blacklists Mali's prime minister
'Hundreds' of Russian mercenaries in Mali, EU confirms
An EU training force in Mali, in January 2022 (Photo: eutmmali.eu)

Tags

EU & the WorldAfricaOpinion

Author Bio

Signe Marie Cold-Ravnkilde is a senior researcher at the Danish Institute for International Studies, specialising in security, conflict and international interventions in Africa.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections