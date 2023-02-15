EU vs Wagner paramilitaries: a view from the ground in Mali

After 10 years of failed counter-terrorism efforts, Europe is losing influence to Russia in Mali. Europe has overlooked key voices in the West African Sahel region, and the current situation risks global security policy consequences.

The retired university professor looks at me with a mischievous look from his seat on the couch behind the glass table as he delivers his message: "Mali needs Russia to help us out of the crisis". He is co-founder of a group, which calls itself Patriots of ...