Ursula von der Leyen meeting the new China ambassador Fu Cong on 26 January. On 8 February, he suggested that Brussels and Beijing lift their sanctions together (Photo: EU Commission)

Despite Beijing's pleas, now is not time to lift China sanctions

EU & the World
Opinion
by Maya Wang, Washington,

The proposal by Beijing's new ambassador to the European Union for Brussels and Beijing to lift their sanctions on each other so that a bilateral trade agreement can go ahead is the latest in a slew of Europe-China developments that, taken together, suggest a worrying trend.

As Beijing cajoles Europe back to "business as usual," European governments should remain steadfast in their recent resolve to hold Beijing accountable for its deepening human rights abuses.

In recent years, ...

Opinion

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Maya Wang is the acting China director at Human Rights Watch.

Ursula von der Leyen meeting the new China ambassador Fu Cong on 26 January. On 8 February, he suggested that Brussels and Beijing lift their sanctions together (Photo: EU Commission)

EU & the WorldOpinion

