Despite Beijing's pleas, now is not time to lift China sanctions

The proposal by Beijing's new ambassador to the European Union for Brussels and Beijing to lift their sanctions on each other so that a bilateral trade agreement can go ahead is the latest in a slew of Europe-China developments that, taken together, suggest a worrying trend.
As Beijing cajoles Europe back to "business as usual," European governments should remain steadfast in their recent resolve to hold Beijing accountable for its deepening human rights abuses.
In recent years, ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Maya Wang is the acting China director at Human Rights Watch.
Maya Wang is the acting China director at Human Rights Watch.