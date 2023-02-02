Hawkish ECB rate-rise 'puts energy transition at risk'

The European Central Bank raised interest rates on Tuesday (2 February) by another 0.5 percent to a 14-year high — and expects to hike rates by another half-percent in March.

Some have pointed out inflation has already peaked as energy prices have dropped to pre-war levels and gas supply seems more secure than it did months ago. But with core inflation above five percent, a hawkish ECB has decided to "stay the course in raising interest rates significantly," said ECB president Christine...