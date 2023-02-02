Ad
ECB chief Christine Lagarde has overseen the steepest monetary tightening cycle since the euro was launched (Photo: Council of the EU)

Hawkish ECB rate-rise 'puts energy transition at risk'

Green Economy
by Wester van Gaal, Brussels,

The European Central Bank raised interest rates on Tuesday (2 February) by another 0.5 percent to a 14-year high — and expects to hike rates by another half-percent in March.

Some have pointed out inflation has already peaked as energy prices have dropped to pre-war levels and gas supply seems more secure than it did months ago. But with core inflation above five percent, a hawkish ECB has decided to "stay the course in raising interest rates significantly," said ECB president Christine...

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

