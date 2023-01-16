Ad
euobserver
Sultan al Jaber is the head of Abu Dhabi’s state-owned oil company and been appointed president of this year’s UN climate summit (Photo: ADSW)

Timmermans: 'don't vilify' oil exec as UN climate summit chief

Green Economy
by Wester van Gaal, Abu Dhabi,

Climate advocates were outraged when the United Arab Emirates (UAE) named the head of the state oil company, Sultan Al Jaber, as head of this year's UN climate conference (COP28).

But on Monday (16 January), EU climate chief Frans Timmermans defended the decision, saying he was "really excited about the ambitions expressed and had such confidence in [Al Jaber's] ability to steer this year's climate summit in the right direction."

Speaking at the 15th edition of the Abu Dhabi Sus...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Related articles

EU: 'We'll see' if Moscow actually stops selling oil over price-cap
G7 leaders want price cap on Russian oil
MEP pension fund invested in oil giants behind eco-disasters
Sultan al Jaber is the head of Abu Dhabi’s state-owned oil company and been appointed president of this year’s UN climate summit (Photo: ADSW)

Tags

Green Economy

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections