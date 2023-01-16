Timmermans: 'don't vilify' oil exec as UN climate summit chief

Climate advocates were outraged when the United Arab Emirates (UAE) named the head of the state oil company, Sultan Al Jaber, as head of this year's UN climate conference (COP28).

But on Monday (16 January), EU climate chief Frans Timmermans defended the decision, saying he was "really excited about the ambitions expressed and had such confidence in [Al Jaber's] ability to steer this year's climate summit in the right direction."

Speaking at the 15th edition of the Abu Dhabi Sus...