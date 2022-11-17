No top EU officials going to Qatar World Cup

None of the four top EU officials are going to the Qatar World Cup amid a stink on human rights, but some are braver than others in criticising the gas-rich emirate.

The no-show list includes EU Council president Charles Michel, EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, EU Parliament president Roberta Metsola, and EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell, their spokespersons confirmed to EUobserver on Thursday (17 November).

They spoke ahead of the World Cup opening extravaganza...