EU ministers to condemn Russian 'aggression'

EU foreign ministers are planning to condemn "Russia's continued aggressive actions and threats against Ukraine", while calling for de-escalation at Monday's (24 January) meeting in Brussels.

"Notions of 'spheres of influence' have no place in the 21st century," they are also planning to say, according to draft conclusions seen by EUobserver.

The "freedom of states to choose or change their own security arrangements", such as Ukraine's freedom to pursue Nato membership, was "non-...