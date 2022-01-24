Ad
Russia has been fighting a low-intensity war in east Ukraine for eight years (Photo: Christopher Bobyn)

EU ministers to condemn Russian 'aggression'

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU foreign ministers are planning to condemn "Russia's continued aggressive actions and threats against Ukraine", while calling for de-escalation at Monday's (24 January) meeting in Brussels.

"Notions of 'spheres of influence' have no place in the 21st century," they are also planning to say, according to draft conclusions seen by EUobserver.

The "freedom of states to choose or change their own security arrangements", such as Ukraine's freedom to pursue Nato membership, was "non-...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

