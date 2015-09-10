Ad
euobserver
Toy from US series Star Trek, which used the phrase "to boldly go where no man has gone before" (Photo: JD Hancock)

Space: EU not boldly going where no one has gone before

Digital
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

It wasn’t a long time ago, nor was it in a galaxy far, far away, when Jose Manuel Barroso said he wanted the European Union to play a role in space exploration, which may include human spaceflight as well as robotic missions.

"The Commission … will argue that space exploration is important to the EU", the Portuguese predecessor of Jean-Claude Juncker, the current European Commission chief, said in a speech in 2009, ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Digital

Related articles

EU wants more co-operation with China in space
European probe lands on comet 500 million km from earth
European Space Agency helping Nasa search for life on Mars
Toy from US series Star Trek, which used the phrase "to boldly go where no man has gone before" (Photo: JD Hancock)

Tags

Digital
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections