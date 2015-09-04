EU reform in Ukraine: prosecuting the prosecutor

Ukraine’s prosecution service is the “backbone” of a corrupt system holding it back from normality, the EU diplomat tasked with cleaning things up has said.

It’s a problem which grew to monstrous proportions in the past 25 years of post-Soviet rule.

When pro-democracy activists entered the home of Viktor Pshonka, the former regime’s prosecutor general, last February, they found: gold-plated bathroom ware; gem-encrusted clocks; a marble swimming pool; and oil paintings of himself...