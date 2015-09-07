Ad
euobserver
Asylum seekers leave Budapest to Austria (Photo: Stephen Ryan / IFRC)

Germany sets example on EU migrants

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Germany has taken a moral lead to the EU’s refugee crisis as it welcomes thousands on a daily basis and sets aside €6 billion in asylum relief funds.

Around 18,000 people seeking refuge arrived in Germany from Austria over the weekend. Some 10,000 went to the southern German city of Munich and were greeted by cheering crowds of locals.

“I am not really thinking about how many people can we afford and can we take here in Munich. That is not the question”, Munich’s mayor Dieter Reit...

Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Asylum seekers leave Budapest to Austria (Photo: Stephen Ryan / IFRC)

Migration

