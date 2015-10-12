Ad
Minsk: Election marked by low turnout, large protest vote, Nasha Niva newspaper says. (Photo: Marco Fieber)

EU to lift Belarus sanctions despite vote rigging

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU states plan to suspend Belarus sanctions despite monitors' reports that Sunday’s (11 October) election was rigged.

The international monitoring group, the ODIHR, said on Monday the vote “indicated that Belarus still has a considerable way to go in meeting” democratic norms.

Kent Harstedt, a Swedish MP who led the mission, said in Minsk: “I was especially disappointed by shortcomings during counting and tabulation”.

The ODIHR said the vote count was “bad or very bad” in 3...

