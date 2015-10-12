Israeli MPs to resume work on NGO gag laws

The flow of information to the outside world on Israeli settler and military abuses could diminish, as the Knesset resumes work, on Monday (12 October), with NGO gag laws on its agenda.

The two NGO bills were drafted before the summer recess by members of the hard-right Jewish Home party in the ruling coalition - Bezalel Smotrich and Yinon Magal.

The Smotrich bill says NGOs which receive grants from foreign governments must "conspicuously indicate" their outside support on all pu...