Jerusalem: Knesset to open new session amid wave of violence (Photo: Mohammad Usaid Abbasi)

Israeli MPs to resume work on NGO gag laws

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The flow of information to the outside world on Israeli settler and military abuses could diminish, as the Knesset resumes work, on Monday (12 October), with NGO gag laws on its agenda.

The two NGO bills were drafted before the summer recess by members of the hard-right Jewish Home party in the ruling coalition - Bezalel Smotrich and Yinon Magal.

The Smotrich bill says NGOs which receive grants from foreign governments must "conspicuously indicate" their outside support on all pu...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Jerusalem: Knesset to open new session amid wave of violence (Photo: Mohammad Usaid Abbasi)

