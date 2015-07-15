MEPs back blanket collection of airline passenger data

People flying into and out of the EU are now a step closer to having their personal data collected and retained for years to help police find criminals and terrorists.
The European Parliament's civil liberties committee Wednesday (15 July) backed a 2011 proposal to set up an EU-wide passenger name records directive.
The bill had been stuck in the committee since 2013 but Wednesday’s endorsement means talks can now start with member states, probably in autumn.
“I want to hav...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
