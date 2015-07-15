Ad
euobserver
Further talks between MEPs and governments on the EU passenger name records bill will start after the summer break (Photo: shugfy)

MEPs back blanket collection of airline passenger data

Rule of Law
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

People flying into and out of the EU are now a step closer to having their personal data collected and retained for years to help police find criminals and terrorists.

The European Parliament's civil liberties committee Wednesday (15 July) backed a 2011 proposal to set up an EU-wide passenger name records directive.

The bill had been stuck in the committee since 2013 but Wednesday’s endorsement means talks can now start with member states, probably in autumn.

“I want to hav...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of Law

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

EU funds airline data-sharing despite legal concerns
Further talks between MEPs and governments on the EU passenger name records bill will start after the summer break (Photo: shugfy)

Tags

Rule of Law

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections