MEPs back blanket collection of airline passenger data

People flying into and out of the EU are now a step closer to having their personal data collected and retained for years to help police find criminals and terrorists.

The European Parliament's civil liberties committee Wednesday (15 July) backed a 2011 proposal to set up an EU-wide passenger name records directive.

The bill had been stuck in the committee since 2013 but Wednesday’s endorsement means talks can now start with member states, probably in autumn.

“I want to hav...