The search is on for a home for the new European Customs Authority

The EU is negotiating a reform of its customs union that will include creating a new EU customs authority (EUCA).

And although the legislation is still under discussion, several member states are already campaigning to host the future body.

The reform was proposed by the EU Commission in 2023 and centres on establishing a central data hub managed by the new authority.

The goal is to streamline customs procedures, modernise risk management, and handle the rapid increase in small parcels entering the single market, which today pass through a patchwork of national systems.

The new authority would oversee the data hub, support national authorities’ risk assessment, and help harmonise customs checks across the EU. It is expected to employ around 250 staff.

The commission has outlined several criteria for choosing a host city — including education facilities, access to the labour market for spouses, healthcare and social security for staff and families, and how quickly the authority can become fully operational at the chosen site.

Even before negotiations on the legislation are concluded, a number of cities have entered the race to host the authority. Warsaw, Málaga, Rome, Lille and Porto are among the candidates, alongside Zagreb, Bucharest, Liège and The Hague.

However, the procedure for selecting the location is still being negotiated between the council and parliament.

Confusing precedent

A recent precedent adds complexity: in 2024 the location of the new anti-money-laundering authority (AMLA) was chosen through a joint decision by the two institutions, following a ruling from the European Court of Justice that the council cannot take such decisions alone.

Although formally a joint process, the council held a closed-door vote that ultimately decided the outcome.

An European Parliament source told EUobserver that the parliament was left dissatisfied and is now demanding a revised procedure for future agency locations.

According to an EU diplomat, the council would prefer to replicate the AMLA process, while the parliament wants greater transparency and a stronger role.

Others argue that the wider customs reform should not be delayed due to disagreements over the authority’s location.

The European Consumer Organisation has argued that the new body is essential for keeping unsafe products out of the single market and must be given real powers to harmonise customs practices.

Dutch European People's Party MEP Dirk Gotink, the parliament’s chief negotiator, said 4.6 billion parcels entered the EU last year, through 189 different customs systems — a level of fragmentation he believes the new authority could help overcome.

The next round of negotiations between the council and parliament is scheduled for Wednesday (10 December), with a final decision on both the reform and the authority’s location expected in early 2026.





