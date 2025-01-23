Ad
EU trade commissioner, Maroš Šefčovič at the World Economic Forum in Davos this week (Photo: WEF)

UK plays down Šefčovič's talk on joining EU-Med customs union

by Benjamin Fox, Nairobi,

The UK has played down suggestions that it is planning to join a customs union on ‘rules of origin’ that covers the EU as well as countries from the Middle East and North Africa, hours after it was mooted by the EU’s trade commissioner. 

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Wednesday (22 Janu...

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

