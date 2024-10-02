EU-UK to 'move at pace' ahead of summit in 2025

Little substance emerged from the first meeting between Keir Starmer and Ursula von der Leyen, with the two leaders promising to strengthen EU-UK relations at ‘pace’ with a summit planned for early next year.
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
