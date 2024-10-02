Ad
euobserver
A first EU-UK summit is set to be held in early 2025 “to oversee the development of the relationship”.  (Photo: UK government - 10 Downing Street)

EU-UK to 'move at pace' ahead of summit in 2025

EU & the World
by Benjamin Fox, London,

Little substance emerged from the first meeting between Keir Starmer and Ursula von der Leyen, with the two leaders promising to strengthen EU-UK relations at ‘pace’ with a summit planned for early next year. 

<...

EU & the World

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Related articles

Without mutual compromise Starmer's EU 'reset' threatens more of the same
Migration and mobility set to top agenda at Starmer's first EU talks
A first EU-UK summit is set to be held in early 2025 “to oversee the development of the relationship”.  (Photo: UK government - 10 Downing Street)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections