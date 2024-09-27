Migration and mobility set to top agenda at Starmer's first EU talks

Migration and youth mobility are likely to be on the agenda when UK prime minister Keir Starmer and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen hold their first formal talks in Brussels next week.
In an exchange of posts on X this week, both Starmer and von der Leyen said that they were looking f...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.