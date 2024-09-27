Ad
euobserver
Keir Starmer will make his first trip to the EU Commission since becoming UK prime minister on Wednesday. (Photo: UK government)

Migration and mobility set to top agenda at Starmer's first EU talks

EU & the World
by Benjamin Fox, London,

Migration and youth mobility are likely to be on the agenda when UK prime minister Keir Starmer and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen hold their first formal talks in Brussels next week. 

In an exchange of posts on X this week, both Starmer and von der Leyen said that they were looking f...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Related articles

UK shoots down talk of EU youth mobility scheme, again
Without mutual compromise Starmer's EU 'reset' threatens more of the same
UK's Starmer heads to Paris after launching defence treaty with Germany
Keir Starmer will make his first trip to the EU Commission since becoming UK prime minister on Wednesday. (Photo: UK government)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections