UK shoots down talk of EU youth mobility scheme, again

An EU-UK deal making it easier for 18-30 year olds to study and work in each other's countries is still off the agenda, according to London on Thursday (22 August), following reports that the new Labour government was preparing to discuss a youth mobility scheme.
A government spokesperson was quick...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.