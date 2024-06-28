Don't mention the Brexit! Labour aims low on EU relations

Just over eight years after the UK voted to leave the EU, the opposition Labour party appears almost certain to return to government next week. Polls give Labour, which has been in opposition since the defeat of Gordon Brown’s party in 2010, a lead of between 15 and 20 points on prime minister Rishi Sunak’s Conservatives ahead of polling day on 4 July.

