Why UK-EU defence and security deal may be difficult

With an election looming in the UK, war raging in Ukraine, and the prospect of a second Trump presidency, a new UK in a Changing Europe report analyses the possible evolution of the foreign and security policy relationship between the UK and the EU.
Much will depend on politics. The Conservative Party sees current informal and ad hoc arrangements as the best option because it allows the governm...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Jannike Wachowiak is a Researcher at UK in a Changing Europe and co-author of the report UK-EU Foreign, Security and Defence co-operation.
Jannike Wachowiak is a Researcher at UK in a Changing Europe and co-author of the report UK-EU Foreign, Security and Defence co-operation.