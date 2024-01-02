Ad
Democracy may currently be battered and on the defence, but young people still believe in it — just like the young eastern Europeans in 1989 who broke the walls in their desire to live in democracy with freedom and more prosperity (Photo: Valentina Pop)

The East/West divide in Europe is breaking down

by Lukas Dravecky and Vladislava Gubalova, Bratislava,

In the minds of young people, the persistent divide between western and eastern Europe seems to be breaking down.

Based on the findings of Young Minds, a recent GLOBSEC publication tracking the attitudes of young Europeans, Austria, Greece, Ireland, and Slovakia's young citizens agree that democracy is the only way forward — despite themselves feeling ...

Lukas Dravecky and Vladislava Gubalova are both fellows at the Bratislava-based think-tank GLOBSEC.

Lukas Dravecky and Vladislava Gubalova are both fellows at the Bratislava-based think-tank GLOBSEC.

