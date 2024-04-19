EU plan to boost mobility for young Brits quickly shot down

An EU plan to offer freedom of movement to people aged between 18 and 30 to study and work abroad in the wake of Brexit has been immediately shot down by both the UK government and opposition Labour party.
Speaking on Friday (19 April), a spokesperson for the commission said that the next steps were in ...
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
