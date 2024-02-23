UK-EU relations defrosting ahead of near-certain Labour win

The gradual rapprochement between London and Brussels continues. On Friday (23 February), UK and EU officials formally signed an agreement between the UK and Frontex, the EU's border agency, that, if not a genuine deal on migration co-operation, can at least be sold as such.

Under the agreement, which was pre-announced earlier this week, the UK and Frontex will share intelligence, train officials together and post liaison staff to co-ordinate with each other.

The pact "provides ...