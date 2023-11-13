Belgium, France, Spain must halt their Kremlin gas deals

The invasion of Ukraine by Russia prompted the EU to wean itself off its dependency on Russian fossil fuels, resulting in an import ban on Russian oil in February 2023 as part of the RePowerEU plan.
However, while the EU has seen a significant decline in the volume of imported pipeline gas from Russia over the past year, th...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Oleh Savytskyi is senior campaigns manager at Razom We Stand, the Ukrianian support NGO, and a climate and energy policy expert at the Ukrainian Climate Network (UCN) and board member of NGO Ecoaction.
Oleh Savytskyi is senior campaigns manager at Razom We Stand, the Ukrianian support NGO, and a climate and energy policy expert at the Ukrainian Climate Network (UCN) and board member of NGO Ecoaction.