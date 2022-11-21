Ad
euobserver
A makeshift memorial to the three victims of the shooting in Bratislava in October at a gay bar (Photo: Wikimedia)

Feature

Shock gives way to division after Slovak gay bar shooting

by Lucia Virostkova, Bratislava,
Despite the immediate shock and outburst of solidarity after the recent terrorist attack by a 19-year-old sympathiser of far-right conspiracies, Slovak society appears to be absorbed in even deeper ideological divisions on issues related to gender and sexual orientation.

Two people were shot dead and a woman was injured on 12 October while sitting at a table outside a gay bar on Zamocka Street in the capital, Bratislava, with the perpetrator escaping the scene and shooting himself ear...

Author Bio

Lucia Virostkova is a Slovak freelance journalist.

