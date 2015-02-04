Why the EU should abolish corporate income tax

The European Central Bank (ECB) recently announced it would buy various securities in order to inject more than €1 trillion into the European economy.
This move was long expected to counter exceedingly low consumer prices and the euro's high exchange rate vis-a-vis the currencies of our main trade partners.
The European Commission is also developing a €315 billion investment package in the European transport, IT, and energy infrastructure sectors.\n \nBoth moves can help restore ...
Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.
