EU asylum reform ideas hit wall of opposition

Opposition to mandatory EU mechanisms for sharing asylum seekers between member states are throwing doubt on the European Commission’s proposed reforms to the bloc’s asylum laws.
The commission on Wednesday (6 April) floated two main options on how to update the so-called Dublin asylum regime.
Both ideas in its “communication” include permanent methods on how to share applicants, which have already created controversy in central Europe.
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
