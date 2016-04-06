Ad
euobserver
Over 1 million people arrived in the EU last year, mostly via Greece (Photo: Reuters)

EU asylum reform ideas hit wall of opposition

Migration
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Opposition to mandatory EU mechanisms for sharing asylum seekers between member states are throwing doubt on the European Commission’s proposed reforms to the bloc’s asylum laws.

The commission on Wednesday (6 April) floated two main options on how to update the so-called Dublin asylum regime.

Both ideas in its “communication” include permanent methods on how to share applicants, which have already created controversy in central Europe.

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Migration

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

Anti-migrant quota EU states meet in Prague
EU asylum reform to include migrant-sharing law
Over 1 million people arrived in the EU last year, mostly via Greece (Photo: Reuters)

Tags

Migration

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections